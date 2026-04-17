 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Women Rally Behind 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Bill
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Women Rally Behind 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Bill

Women from various fields gathered to support the bill. State’s Other Backward Class Welfare Minister Atul Save and Deogiri Bank Chairman Kishor Shitole were present during the convention

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Women Rally Behind 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Bill | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aakar Foundation and Dwarkamai Shikshan Prasarak Mandal on Thursday organised a conference at Bhanudas Chavan Hall, where women from various fields gathered to support the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Bill proposed in Parliament.

The bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Women from various fields gathered to support the bill. State’s Other Backward Class Welfare Minister Atul Save and Deogiri Bank Chairman Kishor Shitole were present during the convention.

Savitatai Kulkarni and Dr Yogitatai Patil guided the audience on the bill. They expressed their views in detail on women’s empowerment and the role of women in educational, social, and political fields.

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Chhata Khajekar, Amruta Palodkar, Jaymala Wagh, Aishwarya Gadekar, Monihi Badhe, Kavita Deshmukh, Sunita Salunke, Sunita Aurade, Vandana Shah, Varsha Salunke, Vijaya Bhosale, Divya Patil, and others were present in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Save said the power of women should be equal in all sectors in the country. They should be given their share in power so that they can work better for women. Hence, all should support this bill.

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Shitole said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tabled this bill in the Lok Sabha, but opposition parties are opposing it. They are trying to delay the bill, he said.

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