Viral BJP Women Clash Inside Pune Municipal Corporation Ends As Senior Party Leaders Step In

Viral Video: Pune BJP Women Leaders Rohini Chimate, Rajshree Kale In Verbal Spat Over Baner Hostel Project | Video Screengrab

Pune: A dispute between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been resolved after a joint meeting, PMC House Leader Ganesh Bidkar said on Friday.

The conflict involved sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajshree Kale. A video of their heated argument at the civic body headquarters had gone viral on social media, drawing public attention.

Speaking to reporters after mediating a meeting between the two, Bidkar said the dispute was caused by misunderstandings. He said both sides have now cleared their differences, and the issue has been settled.

He added that the two leaders were not well acquainted earlier, which led to confusion and tension. According to him, a third party played a role in creating the misunderstanding that triggered the argument.

Bidkar said there is no need for further discussion on the matter now. He also stated that instructions have been given to investigate the viral video and take action against those responsible for spreading it.

What was the incident?

The incident took place during a meeting of the civic body’s building department. The meeting was called to review a residential hostel project for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women in Baner.

During the meeting, Chimate said she had asked the contractor to first build a compound wall before continuing with the remaining work. Kale, however, alleged that the project was being deliberately delayed despite its importance. She said she had been following the project for several years.

The argument soon escalated, with both leaders trading allegations. The situation became so tense that security personnel had to step in and separate them.

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Matter Resolves…

Officials said around 80% of the project work has been completed. A fresh tender worth ₹3 crore has been issued for the remaining construction.

With the intervention of senior party leadership, the matter has now been resolved.