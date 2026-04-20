Pune: ILS Law College Student Alleges Assault Over Hostel Refund; Protest Erupts | Sourced

An incident involving alleged misconduct and violence against a student has surfaced at ILS Law College in Pune. Vishal Sugandh had applied for a refund of his hostel deposit after vacating the premises. While the college processed the refund, a portion of the amount was reportedly deducted. When Sugandh sought clarification regarding the deduction, he alleged that the authorities failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

According to Sugandh, the situation escalated when he was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault. He has accused a member of the hostel and college administration, Madhukar Togam, of being involved in the incident. A video purportedly capturing the alleged assault has surfaced online.

In response, students staged a protest outside the college gate on Monday, demanding accountability and action. The protest was led by student representatives Akshit Herkar and Prasad Chavan, and saw participation from hostel residents and various student groups.

Harshvardhan Repe, a fourth-year B.A. LL.B. student, said, “The act of violence against a student is completely against the core values and principles that our institution stands for. Such incidents not only threaten the safety of students but also tarnish the reputation of the college. The incident that took place within the library premises is highly condemnable and demands a fair, transparent, and independent inquiry. We will continue to stand united until justice is served.”

Another student, Akshit Herkar, said, “The incident of pushing and manhandling a student inside the library of a reputed law college is highly condemnable. No student expects such treatment from the college administration. We urge the authorities to take immediate cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action.”

The students have demanded a neutral investigation, strict action against the accused, and stronger accountability mechanisms within the college administration to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to Dr Deepa Paturkar, principal of ILS Law College, for a response, but she did not receive the call.