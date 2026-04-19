Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body Warns 99 Societies Over Non-Operational STPs

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Despite the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issuing three separate notices to large housing societies with over 100 flats, 99 societies have failed to keep their Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) operational, officials announced on Saturday.

These societies continue to cite various reasons for refusing to run the plants. In response, the civic body has issued a stern warning that it will disconnect water supplies and initiate both punitive and criminal proceedings against non-compliant societies.

According to available reports, Pimpri-Chinchwad is expanding rapidly in all directions, leading to a surge in population and water demand. Currently, the city is supplied with 650 million litres per day (MLD). However, many large complexes still rely on water tankers.

Due to the rising summer heat, borewells and wells have run dry, leading to a flood of complaints on the Sarathi helpline regarding irregular, insufficient, and low-pressure water supply.

As a result, the Municipal Corporation has begun a crackdown on housing societies that have kept their STPs shut.

STPs Operational in 395 Societies

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), housing societies built on an area exceeding 20,000 square metres, those with more than 100 flats, or those consuming more than 20,000 litres of water daily are legally mandated to recycle and reuse water.

Out of 494 such large societies in the city, 395 have operational STPs. However, 99 societies have kept their plants closed for various reasons despite repeated appeals.

Water Supply to be Disconnected

Executive Engineer of the PCMC’s Environment Department, Yogesh Alhat, said, “The 99 societies with non-functional STPs were served three notices. Despite this, they have kept the plants shut, citing maintenance costs and other excuses. We are now moving to disconnect their water supply.”

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said, “It has been observed that STPs in 99 societies remain shut even after notices were issued. Society members must operationalise these projects immediately. Otherwise, we will proceed with water supply disconnection along with punitive and criminal action.”