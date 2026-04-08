Pune: PMC Told To Fix Sewage Gaps In 6 Months; Pashan STP Leak Sparks Concern - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address critical gaps in sewage treatment within six months and achieve 100% sewer network coverage in the next four months.

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In a notice issued on March 27, the MPCB flagged serious lapses in sewage management and rising pollution levels in the Mula River and Mutha River. According to the regulator, Pune generates nearly 980 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, of which around 500 MLD is being discharged untreated into the rivers through multiple nullahs.

MPCB has instructed the civic administration to intercept major drains, stop the direct discharge of untreated sewage, and submit a time-bound action plan. It has also called for measures to control air pollution and improve solid waste management by strengthening infrastructure, increasing collection vehicles and manpower, and ensuring efficient door-to-door garbage collection.

“During a review, it was observed that untreated sewage was being discharged into 10 major nullahs, leading to continuous pollution of the rivers,” said Babasaheb Kukade, regional officer of MPCB in Pune.

At present, PMC operates 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 537 MLD, including major facilities like Bhairoba STP (130 MLD) and New Naidu STP (115 MLD). To bridge the gap, the civic body has proposed 11 new STPs with a total capacity of 396 MLD, along with additional plants for newly merged villages and a 10 MLD facility at Ramtekdi.

Meanwhile, fresh concerns have emerged over pollution in Pashan Lake after reports that a sewage treatment plant in the area overflowed during its trial phase, leading to the discharge of untreated sewage into the lake.

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The issue has also drawn attention to alleged non-compliance with directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Krunnal Gharre, Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pune and the original applicant in the case, has accused PMC of poor planning and execution of sewage infrastructure.

According to Gharre, the 1 MLD STP at Pashan, commissioned last year, was inadequate from the outset and unable to meet the growing sewage load from the Bavdhan area. Despite repeated warnings, the civic body allegedly failed to scale up capacity and instead proposed diverting excess sewage.

During its trial run, the plant reportedly exceeded its designed capacity, raising concerns about its long-term viability. The situation worsened as the facility remained non-functional for nearly three months due to technical issues and maintenance failures.

Currently, the sewage water is being directly released into Pashan Lake, undermining earlier efforts to treat wastewater flowing from Bhugaon and nearby areas.

Gharre has warned of intensified protests, including a symbolic agitation, to highlight what he termed a serious disregard for citizens and judicial directives. An execution application has also been filed against PMC, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), MPCB, and local gram panchayats, seeking environmental penalties for non-compliance with NGT orders. He has demanded immediate corrective action to prevent further ecological damage to Pashan Lake.