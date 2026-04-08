Pune: Viral Video Showing IPS Krishikesh Rawale’s ‘Bhais To Bais’ Remark Sparks Online Debate | WATCH

IPS Krishikesh Rawale | Sourced

Pune: A remark by Pune Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale at a public event has sparked debate after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

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Rawale is also an officer of the Indian Police Services (IPS) from the 2019 batch.

The officer was addressing issues like illegal businesses, rising crime, and drug addiction among youth when he made the statement.

While warning of strict action, he said authorities would turn “Bhais into Bais", which caused brief confusion among the audience. In the Hindi and Marathi languages, the word ‘Bhai’ is used to describe a gangster or a goon, while in Marathi, the simple translation of a woman is ‘Bai’.

Parts of the speeches where Rawale reportedly said turning “Bhais into Bais” are going viral on social media. Netizens have reacted strongly to this, alleging the extremes.

Netizens claim that such comments, coming from a police officer who is an IPS, raise concerns about the systematic equality in India. “Under no context, this statement is justifiable,” noted an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Rawale Backtracked Immediately...

Realising the wording, Rawale immediately clarified his statement. He said he did not intend to insult women and explained that the term "bhai" was used in reference to criminals or gang figures. He added that his comment was made in that context.

During the same speech, Rawale also spoke about tackling drug abuse. He said youth caught in addiction would be identified and sent to de-addiction centres for counselling and support.

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some people criticised the remark, while others treated it lightly. The incident comes at a time when Pune Police are stepping up action against illegal activities in the city, even as such statements continue to draw public attention.