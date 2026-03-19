Viral Video Of Youth Being Beaten By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Talegaon Dabhade Sparks Outrage - Here’s What Happened | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video showing a youth allegedly being beaten by police personnel in Talegaon Dabhade town of Maval Tehsil in Pune District has gone viral. The video has triggered public outrage and raised questions over police conduct.

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The incident reportedly took place on a busy road after police stopped three youths riding triple-seat on a two-wheeler. One of them has been identified as Tushar Dalvi. In the video, it is seen that he has admitted the traffic violation and agreed to pay the fine.

According to available details, the situation escalated when an argument broke out between the youth and the police. It is alleged that a police officer used abusive language and later assaulted Dalvi on the spot.

Sources said Dalvi tried to record the interaction on his mobile phone. However, it allegedly angered the police personnel further. The viral video was also reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras, in which an officer can be seen hitting the youth in public view.

While triple-seat riding is a traffic offence, citizens have questioned whether such force was justified. The incident has drawn criticism on social media. Netizens are demanding strict action against the personnel involved.

The incident has also put the functioning of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) under scrutiny.

Police officials have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident. Meanwhile, residents and netizens have called for an impartial inquiry and accountability.