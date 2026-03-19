Pune: Two Brothers Arrested In Baner For Hiding Ganja In Turmeric Packets; 16 Kg Seized | Representative Image

Pune: Pune police have busted a drug trafficking racket and arrested two brothers who were allegedly hiding marijuana in turmeric packets to avoid suspicion. A total of 16 kg of ganja has been seized in the operation, which was done in the Baner area.

The action was taken by the officials from the Baner Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) after police received a tip-off that the accused were using turmeric packets to conceal drugs and sell them in the area.

Acting on this information, a police team laid a trap around 2 am on Thursday and caught the suspects waiting for customers on a motorcycle.

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During the search, police recovered around 3 kg of ganja from their possession. A further search of their residence led to the seizure of another 13 kg of ganja along with some foreign currency.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Borse (24) and Akshay Borse, both residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police said the duo used their motorcycle to travel across the city and sell the drugs.

Initial investigation revealed that the brothers had been using this method of hiding ganja in turmeric packets for several days to evade detection.

Police are now probing the source of the drugs and whether more people are involved in the racket.