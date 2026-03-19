Pune: Man Tries To Divert ₹7.5 Lakh By Forging RTGS Form At IDBI Bank In Kothrud

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A case of alleged bank fraud has been registered at Kothrud Police Station after an unidentified person attempted to siphon off Rs 7.5 lakh by tampering with an RTGS form at a bank branch in the city.

According to police, the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2.50 pm on Tuesday at the IDBI Bank branch located in Gujarat Colony, Kothrud. Regarding the matter, the branch officer, a resident of Pimple Gurav, lodged the complaint.

As per the FIR, an unknown man entered the bank and allegedly stole an RTGS form and a cheque that had been placed in a tray at the customer service desk by an account holder for transferring Rs 7.5 lakh to a Bank of Maharashtra account. The accused then reportedly altered the form by inserting his own name and account number and forged the account holder’s signature.

The manipulated RTGS form was subsequently placed at the cash counter in an attempt to process the transaction, thereby cheating the bank.

Kothrud police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 305, 318(4), 336, 338, 340(2), and 34. The accused remains unidentified and has not yet been arrested. The matter is under further investigation.