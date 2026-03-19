Pune: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions In Undri; 9,700 Sq Ft Area Cleared | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a demolition drive against illegal front margin tin sheds and road encroachments in Undri area of Haveli taluka.

Around 9,700 square feet of unauthorised construction was cleared by the Building Development Department (Zone 1).

The action was conducted under the guidance of Superintending Engineer Praveen Shende and Executive Engineer Suresh Sakhale. The team included Deputy Engineer Sandeep Shinde, Junior Engineers Rutuja Chilkevar, Sagar Shinde, and Kiran Ahirrao. The encroachments were removed with the help of 10 labourers and a JCB machine.

Police security was deployed during the drive to prevent any untoward incidents.

Civic officials stated that strict action will be taken against illegal constructions, including penalties and legal proceedings.

Citizens have been urged to obtain all necessary permissions before undertaking any construction work and to refrain from illegal building activities.