Pune: Viral Video Shows Car Stunts On Ravet Playground In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Residents Demand Action | WATCH

Pune: Viral Video Shows Car Stunts On Ravet Playground In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Residents Demand Action | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A viral video showing cars performing stunts on a public playground in Ravet has raised concerns among residents, who have demanded strict police action against reckless driving in the area.

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Locals said the open ground, used daily by children and families, is being misused by motorists. Drivers of high-end vehicles, including SUVs like the Mahindra Thar, allegedly enter the ground to perform drifting and other risky stunts.

Residents said such acts pose a danger to people and disturb the neighbourhood. “There are very few playgrounds in the area. If even these are misused, it becomes a serious problem. Authorities need to step in,” a resident said.

They added that complaints have been made several times to the police control room, but the issue continues. Similar videos have surfaced in the past, and cases of rash driving have been registered at Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Despite this, such incidents keep happening from time to time.

The matter gained wider attention after recent videos of stunt driving went viral on social media.

In response, local resident groups have put up banners on the ground, warning that drifting and stunt driving are banned and that legal action will be taken against violators.

Police officials said they became aware of the issue after the videos surfaced online. A senior officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said patrolling in the area has been increased to prevent further misuse of the ground.

However, residents feel that occasional patrolling is not enough. They have called for constant monitoring and stricter enforcement to ensure the safety of the space.