Pune Corporators With Firearms May Face Disqualification, Warns PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram | File Photo

Pune: Corporators found carrying firearms inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) may face disqualification, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has warned.

According to a report by a Marathi daily, “Pudhari”, the strict warning comes after reports that some corporators and their supporters were entering the civic body premises with licensed pistols. In one recent case, a corporator allegedly tried to carry a pistol into a general body meeting.

Officials said the issue has raised serious security concerns. The PMC has seen a large number of visitors, including corporators, party workers and citizens, especially after elections were held following a four-year gap.

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In response, the security department has installed door-frame metal detectors at the premises to ensure safety, particularly for senior officials like the mayor.

Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram made it clear that even licensed weapons are not allowed inside the Municipal Corporation building. He said strict action will be taken if any corporator violates this rule.

He added that bringing a firearm onto the premises could lead to proceedings for disqualification. The move is aimed at maintaining safety and discipline within the civic body.

PCMC Faces The Same Issue?

After the reports came up that the PMC civic chief had ordered this, many people on social media pointed out that even the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) faces the same issue. Many of the corporators in PMC and PCMC are licensed gun holders registered with Pune Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

With a decision made in Pune and a warning served, everyone is waiting for when PCMC takes a similar decision.