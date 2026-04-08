Pune Municipal Corporation Reshuffle: Omprakash Divte Gets 23 Departments, Pavneet Kaur Loses Key Portfolios

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has carried out a redistribution of portfolios. According to the new orders, Additional Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte has been entrusted with the highest number of departments, a total of 23. His portfolio includes key departments such as property tax assessment, projects, information technology, and social development and social welfare. Earlier, Divte was handling around 20 departments, and the latest increase significantly expands his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the workload of the other two Additional Commissioners has been reduced, with them now overseeing 17 and 18 departments respectively. While officials state that the reshuffle aims to balance responsibilities, the reallocation of several crucial departments has sparked discussion within administrative circles.

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Additional Commissioner (General) Pavneet Kaur has had several important portfolios withdrawn. Departments such as solid waste management, general administration, building design, fire services and disaster management, as well as the market (mandai) department, have now been assigned to newly appointed Additional Commissioner (Estate) Prajit Nair. This indicates that Nair has been given key responsibilities from the outset.

However, Kaur continues to handle significant departments including construction, drainage and STP projects, security, anti-encroachment, and the city secretariat. The removal of four major departments from her charge has led to speculation regarding the reasons behind these changes.

The reshuffle has raised questions about whether it will lead to faster decision-making and improved coordination among departments. With critical sectors related to infrastructure, waste management, and revenue generation now under new leadership, citizens are expected to closely watch its impact.

Overall, the latest changes mark a major shift in the PMC’s administrative framework, and their effectiveness in improving governance and service delivery will become clearer in the coming months.