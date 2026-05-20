MP Suresh Mhatre To Meet CIDCO Over Long-Pending Demands Of Navi Mumbai Project-Affected Persons | File Pic

Long-pending demands of project-affected persons (PAPs) in Navi Mumbai, including issues related to land allotment, rehabilitation, employment and infrastructure benefits, will be discussed during a high-level meeting between MP Suresh Gopinath Mhatre, and senior officials of CIDCO.

Delegation's approach

The meeting has been convened after a delegation of farmers, project-affected residents and local sons of the soil approached the Bhiwandi MP over grievances that have allegedly remained unresolved for several years.

According to the memorandum submitted by the delegation, the issues require urgent intervention to ensure justice for project-affected families in Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Major demands – GR implementation & rehabilitation

Among the major demands likely to be discussed are implementation of the September 23, 2024 government resolution on regularisation of constructions undertaken by project-affected residents, allotment of reserved plots under the 12.5% rehabilitation scheme, and priority employment and business opportunities for locals in major infrastructure projects including the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The delegation has also sought regularisation of contractual CIDCO employees from project-affected families and immediate allotment of compensation shops to BMTC workers who had accepted commercial premises as part of their rehabilitation package.

Contractual employees & BMTC compensation

Another major issue is relaxation of construction deadlines imposed on plots allotted under the 12.5% and 22.5% schemes. The delegation has further demanded waiver of development charges imposed on land allotted for the proposed D. B. Patil Engineering College in Dronagiri.

The memorandum also highlights the absence of a dedicated fish market for the traditional Agri-Koli fishing community despite land allotments for agricultural produce markets through APMC in Navi Mumbai. The delegation has sought allocation of land in Uran or Navi Mumbai for establishing an international-standard wet and dry fish market, citing the proximity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the availability of multiple jetties in the region.

Fish market demand for Agri-Koli community

Pending plot allotments under the 12.5% scheme for landowners affected by CRZ restrictions are also expected to be raised during the meeting. The delegation has urged CIDCO to resume allotment of plots to eligible beneficiaries whose land acquisition process and compensation awards have already been completed.

The memorandum further alleges irregularities in the allotment process under the 12.5% scheme in Raigad and Thane districts. The delegation has demanded cancellation of the earlier lottery conducted for 34 files and sought a fresh transparent draw for all 122 eligible applicants.

In his communication to CIDCO, Mhatre said the issues concerning project-affected residents had remained unresolved for years and required immediate attention and concrete action from the planning authority.

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