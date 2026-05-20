'National Interest Above Political Differences': NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Praises PM Modi's Efforts To Uphold India's Global Prestige

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar has said political differences should not overshadow national interest, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to uphold India’s prestige on the global stage.

Call for cross-party unity

Speaking at a gratitude and fellowship programme organised by the Pune-based Lakshmanrao Gutte Rural Development Foundation, the veteran leader said leaders across party lines must come together whenever the country’s honour and interests are involved.

“Political ideologies may differ, but when it comes to protecting the nation’s prestige, everyone must stand united,” Pawar said. He added that despite political disagreements with Prime Minister Modi, the efforts being made to strengthen India’s international image should be acknowledged.

Recalling former PMs

The Rajya Sabha member also recalled the leadership of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, P. V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, saying they always prioritised the country’s future and global reputation while taking key decisions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde dismissed speculation about a possible merger between the Sharad Pawar-led faction and the ruling NCP headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

No further discussion

Clarifying the party’s stand after a key organisational meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar, Shinde said the issue of merger was “completely over” and there would be no further discussion on the matter.

The clarification came amid political buzz following a recent meeting between senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare and Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Reports of internal differences within the ruling NCP had further fuelled speculation about possible political realignments.

Rohit Pawar absence clarified

Shinde said the party’s immediate focus is on strengthening its organisation and intensifying public movements under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with allies Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

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He said the opposition alliance would aggressively raise issues such as the NEET examination controversy, inflation, rising LPG cylinder prices and fuel-related concerns across Maharashtra.

The meeting also sparked speculation over the absence of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. However, Rohit Pawar clarified on social media that he was in Pune to pursue irrigation-related issues concerning farmers and denied reports of any differences within the party.

“The reports suggesting I am upset are baseless. We are all working under the guidance of respected Pawar Saheb,” he said in a post on X.

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