Maharashtra: Around 200 Tribal Farmers Left Without Compensation In Mumri Dam Project; Demand Fresh Survey Of Trees, Wells & Borewells

Tribal farmers affected by the Mumri sub-dam project have sought fresh surveys and compensation for unrecorded agricultural assets | File Photo

Bhiwandi, May 25: A serious irregularity has surfaced in the land acquisition process for the Mumri sub-dam being constructed under the Bhatsa Dam project in Shahapur taluka, where nearly 200 tribal farmers have allegedly been deprived of compensation for trees, fruit-bearing plants, wells, borewells, ponds and shade-net structures located on their acquired land.

The issue has now been formally raised by the Konkan Divisional Project Affected Rehabilitation Committee, which has submitted a memorandum to the Thane District Collector and the Deputy Director of the Rehabilitation Department demanding an immediate ground survey and compensation for the affected farmers.

Survey gaps alleged in acquisition process

According to committee member Baban Harne, the acquisition process for the Mumri sub-dam has reached its final stage. However, during the initial phase of the project, strong opposition from villagers prevented officials from conducting physical measurements and spot inspections in several areas.

As a result, important assets standing on the acquired land, including fruit trees, wild trees, wells, borewells, ponds and shade-net installations, were allegedly never recorded in official documents.

The majority of the project-affected families belong to the tribal community. Many were unaware of the legal procedures, while several others repeatedly requested surveys but received no response from the authorities, Harne stated in the memorandum.

Compensation limited to land value

The committee has claimed that while the Water Resources Department took possession of the land either through direct settlement or under provisions of the Land Acquisition Act and released compensation for the land itself, it failed to carry out a mandatory assessment of immovable assets standing on the properties.

Due to the absence of proper surveys and panchanama documentation, farmers have reportedly been denied compensation for long-standing plantations, wells and other agricultural infrastructure that formed a crucial part of their livelihood.

Committee alleges administrative negligence

Harne termed the lapse a “serious administrative negligence” and said such an omission in a major land acquisition process could be unprecedented in the state.

“In any land acquisition process, it is compulsory to separately document and evaluate immovable assets existing on the acquired land. Despite this legal requirement, no proper assessment was conducted in the affected villages,” he alleged.

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Demand for immediate corrective action

The rehabilitation committee has now urged the district administration to immediately conduct spot inspections in the affected areas, complete pending surveys of trees, plantations, wells and borewells, and ensure that all eligible tribal farmers receive fair compensation without further delay.

Local farmers fear that if corrective action is not taken soon, hundreds of affected families may permanently lose their rightful claims despite surrendering their ancestral land for the irrigation project.

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