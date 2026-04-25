Palghar Administration Intensifies Land Acquisition Probe For Vadhvan Project, Warns Of Strict Action |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has stepped up efforts to address concerns surrounding land acquisition for the Vadhvan project, assuring residents that all complaints are being taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.

According to District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, an official inquiry into the allegations was initiated nearly ten days ago. Since then, multiple departments have been mobilized to verify claims and ensure transparency in the process.

Agriculture Department verifies tree census

The Agriculture Department is currently conducting a detailed assessment of issues raised, including verification of tree census data and plantation records. Simultaneously, the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) has begun an independent review to cross-check complaints and prevent discrepancies.

The administration has made it clear that compensation will only be granted after rigorous scrutiny. Officials emphasized that any attempts to submit false claims or inflate records will invite strict action. “Every application is undergoing careful verification, and any manipulation will not be tolerated,” said Jakhar.

Senior officials visit Vangaon for talks

In a bid to directly engage with affected residents, senior officials—including the District SLR, District Agriculture Superintendent, District Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), and other concerned officers—visited Vangaon on Friday. They held face-to-face discussions with locals to address grievances, particularly those related to the Gola (block) survey, which has been identified as a key reason for delays in compensation.

So far, the administration has acquired 62 hectares of land and disbursed compensation to 261 landowners. A financial package worth ₹2,300 crore has also been finalized, aimed at securing the future of nearly 10,000 landholders affected by the project.

20 special camps for heirship registration

To streamline legal processes, the administration has organized 20 special camps in Dahanu and Palghar for Varas Nondni (heirship registration) and aim to organise such camps in the future as well. These camps have resolved around 350 cases so far. Bank representatives were also present to guide beneficiaries on compensation transfers and advise them on financial planning.

Residents have been urged to submit their

applications by the coming Monday to ensure timely resolution of their concerns. For assistance with documentation, support has been extended through District PLIR offices and Talathi offices across Palghar and Dahanu.

Reiterating its commitment, the administration stated that it will continue to maintain transparency and open communication with landowners. Citizens have been encouraged to report any irregularities or unfair practices directly to officials, as the district moves forward with what it describes as a fair and accountable land acquisition process.

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