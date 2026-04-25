Hapus Mango Prices Drop Sharply In Mumbai's APMC Market As Arrivals Surge To 70,000 Boxes Daily | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A sharp rise in the arrival of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes from the Konkan region at the APMC fruit market has led to a noticeable drop in prices, offering relief to consumers.

Daily arrivals, which earlier hovered around 55,000 boxes, have now surged to nearly 70,000 boxes following Akshaya Tritiya. Traders said the increased supply has directly impacted prices in the wholesale market.

Box prices fall from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000

Before the festive period, a box of Alphonso mangoes was sold between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. At present, prices have declined to Rs 1,500–Rs 3,000 per box. Each box typically contains five to eight dozen mangoes, bringing the effective wholesale rate to roughly Rs 190 to Rs 600 per dozen, depending on quality and size.

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The price drop has provided significant relief to bulk buyers, while boosting demand amid peak summer.

Lower quality blamed for price drop

Director of fruit market Sanjay Pansare said the lower-priced mangoes are generally of inferior quality in both wholesale and retail markets. He added that the mango production is lesser this year due to unseasonal rains last year.

The decline is also being reflected in the retail market, where Alphonso mangoes are currently being sold at around Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per dozen, depending on quality.

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