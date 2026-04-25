BMC Veterinary Officer Killed After Speeding Truck Rams His Two-Wheeler On JVLR in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old veterinary officer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was killed after a speeding Eicher truck rammed into his two-wheeler near Gandhinagar Junction on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on April 24.

Resident of IIT Powai, posted at Deonar

The deceased has been identified as Nivas Thangavelu Yadav, 31, a resident of IIT Powai, where he lived with his parents and wife. He was posted as a veterinary officer at Deonar.

According to the FIR, Yadav left his residence around 1:30 pm on April 24 to report for duty. While riding his Activa (MH-03-ET-0105) and crossing the bridge at Gandhinagar Junction towards the Eastern Express Highway, a speeding Eicher truck (MH-58-C-0017) rammed into his vehicle.

Declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital

Yadav sustained grievous injuries in the crash. Parksite police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission, an official said.

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Based on a complaint filed by his father, Thangavelu Sendu Yadav, 65, the police have registered a case against the truck driver, Govind Rajkumar Giri, 45, a resident of Dhondalpada, Jhanzroli, Kelwe Road, Palghar (East).

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing death. Further investigation is underway.

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