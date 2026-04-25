Thane District Gears Up For India's First Fully Digital Census With Specialized Enumerator Training |

Thane, April 25: The historic process for the 16th Indian Census has officially gained momentum in Thane district. Under the directives of the Central Government, the district administration has initiated specialized training for enumerators and supervisors to execute Phase 1: House Listing and Housing Census.

Nine administrative offices conduct training

Training sessions are currently underway across nine administrative charge offices. This year's census marks a significant shift as India’s first fully digital enumeration. Personnel are being trained on the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal and a dedicated mobile application, replacing traditional paper forms. Key focus areas include navigating digital questionnaires, establishing House Listing Blocks (HLB), and ensuring stringent data privacy.

The field-level exercise in Thane is scheduled to take place from May 16 to June 14, 2026.

Thane District Collector and Principal Census Officer, Dr. Srikrishna Panchal, emphasized that the census is the bedrock of national planning. He urged residents to cooperate with visiting officials and highlighted the 'Self-Enumeration' facility. This digital portal allows citizens to submit their household details independently between May 1 and May 15, streamlining the process and ensuring data accuracy for the district’s future development.

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