Pune: Thieves Steal Sandalwood Tree, Attack Security Guard With Slingshot In Kothrud |

In a shocking incident on Thursday night, thieves entered the Woodland Society, located near Gandhi Bhavan in Kothrud. Not only did they steal a sandalwood tree worth ₹10,000, but they also subjected a security guard to a brutal assault, leaving the community in shock and distress.

The victim of this horrific ordeal, 21-year-old Krushna Ram Jogdande, who juggles his duties as a part-time security guard while pursuing a science degree at a local college, recounted the traumatic incident.

"I was on duty in the society, seated in the cabin, and had momentarily drifted off to sleep in my chair," Jogdande explained, adding, "When I woke up, I was startled to find two to three individuals standing menacingly near me, threatening me not to make a move. As I looked outside, I noticed two of them were in the process of cutting down a sandalwood tree within the society premises. I mustered the courage to protest, and in my desperation, I hurled a chair at one of the thieves and tried to escape to another building within the society."

However, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse as the assailants resorted to using a slingshot, physically attacking Jogdande, who then retreated into his cabin for safety. In their determination to continue their criminal activities, the thieves even targeted the cabin, causing injuries to Jogdande as he tried to escape. He managed to lock the cabin door to protect himself, but in the process, he sustained an injury from broken glass.

In response to the alarming situation, Jogdande swiftly gathered fellow society members, and together, they contacted the police, leading to a rapid response from the Kothrud Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil assured the public that they are actively investigating the incident. A case has been registered against the four unknown suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

