Pune: Thieves Behind Housebreak, Mobile Robberies Nabbed By Sinhagad Road Police |

The Sinhagad Road police have apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in thefts and housebreaks within their jurisdiction. The breakthrough comes in response to a complaint filed on October 18 regarding a house burglary that took place between 11:30pm and 4:00am During the incident, unidentified culprits made off with gold ornaments, mobile phones, and cash amounting to ₹1.07 lakh.

Promptly acting on the complaint, the Sinhagad Road police initiated a thorough investigation, which included technical analysis and a review of CCTV footage from the area. During the course of their inquiry, police constables Sagar Shedge and Deva Chavan received a vital tip-off. The information pointed to the likelihood that individuals involved in mobile thefts, near Vision Cricket Academy in Daulatnagar, Anandnagar, would be arriving near the Navale Bridge service road on a blue scooter to sell the stolen mobile phones. The tip also provided descriptions of the suspects, with one wearing a white shirt and black jeans, and the other in white pants and a black shirt.

Consequently, a police trap was set up in the Navale Bridge area, resulting in the successful apprehension of the accused at around 6:30 pm on October 23.

The two accused have been identified as Shivraj Ganesh Sakhare (aged 19, residing in Shivaji Apartment, Ambegaon Pathar) and Shivam Dnyaneshwar Surwase (aged 19, residing in Shubh Shree Angan, Ambegaon Pathar). Subsequent investigations revealed that the accused had acted in concert with two other juvenile suspects. As a result, the police arrested all the accused at around 9:00pm on October 23.

Read Also Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

Further inquiries conducted during police custody confirmed the involvement of the accused in the housebreak, leading to charges under sections 394, 341, 352, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. In total, stolen goods worth ₹1.48 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Nikam of the Sinhagad Road police station is overseeing the ongoing investigation into the case.

Read Also Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)