Pune: Teachers' Body Seeks Consultation Before Maharashtra Coaching Law Is Finalised

L-R: Prahlad Daund, Dr Prashant Kulkarni, Dr Nitin Kadam and Durgesh Mangeshkar | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Professional Teachers Association of Maharashtra (PTAM) has urged the Maharashtra Government to consult coaching-class representatives before finalising the proposed Maharashtra Private Coaching Centres Registration and Regulation Act, citing a Bombay High Court direction requiring the government to hear the association before enacting the legislation.

Addressing a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, PTAM president Dr Prashant Kulkarni said the association was not against regulation but opposed provisions that could impose disproportionate compliance requirements on coaching institutions and create scope for arbitrary administrative action.

'One-sided regulation'

“We are not opposed to regulation; we are opposed to unreasonable, unequal and one-sided regulation. Coaching institutions complement the formal education system by providing academic guidance tailored to individual needs, remedial and advanced learning, examination preparation and specialised instruction. The Government must recognise the coaching sector as a partner in education and as a major generator of employment,” Kulkarni said.

PTAM secretary Dr Nitin Kadam, former president Vijay Pawar, former secretary Hanumant Bhosale, working president Prahlad Daund and Pune core committee member Durgesh Mangeshkar were present.

Writ Petition No. 3447

The association referred to Writ Petition No. 3447 of 2025, filed before the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bench of the Bombay High Court in April 2025 by Pawar, Bhosale and Kulkarni. PTAM said that while disposing of the petition, the court directed the state government to consult its representatives and hear the petitioners before enacting the proposed legislation. If the government chose not to hear them, it would have to communicate the reasons for its decision to the petitioners.

50,000 members across around 27 districts

PTAM, which claims to have more than 50,000 members across around 27 districts, said the proposed regulatory framework appeared to proceed from an assumption that coaching classes were a problem for the education system. The association argued that coaching institutions instead provide academic support to students in urban, semi-urban and rural areas while creating employment and self-employment opportunities for teachers and young professionals.

One of its major demands is to raise the proposed registration threshold from 25 students to more than 100 students per branch. PTAM said this would prevent home tutors and very small coaching centres from being subjected to an unnecessarily complex regulatory regime.

The association also opposed the proposed blanket restriction on coaching for children below 13 years of age. It argued that such a provision could affect age-appropriate remedial education, foundational learning and preparation for Olympiads and scholarship examinations.

PTAM further sought changes to fee-refund provisions, saying refunds should take into account expenses already incurred on academic material, digital platforms, administration, taxes, teacher commitments and infrastructure.

Opposing what it described as an “Inspector Raj” and “Licence Raj”, the association demanded clearly defined inspection norms, written reasons for administrative action, prior notice except in emergencies, an opportunity to present its case, proportionate penalties and a transparent appellate mechanism.

As an alternative, PTAM proposed a Coaching Classes Self-Regulatory Council comprising government and education department representatives, coaching associations, legal experts, local bodies, fire-safety authorities, digital-education specialists, mental-health professionals, parents and students.

PTAM also said it was preparing clause-by-clause objections and a white paper outlining the educational, social and economic contribution of the coaching sector.

The association warned that coaching classes across Maharashtra would observe a one-day shutdown on September 11 if its concerns were not addressed. “The shutdown will not be against students, parents, schools or colleges. It will be a peaceful and democratic expression of concern regarding the proposed legislation,” PTAM said.

The association has also urged the state to suspend finalisation of the draft, formally invite PTAM for consultations, and consider its proposed amendments and model legislation.