Pune: 16-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies After Container Hits Two-Wheeler On Katraj-Kondhwa Road | AI Representational

Pune: A 16-year-old schoolgirl died after a container truck collided with the two-wheeler she was travelling on with her father and sister on Katraj-Kondhwa Road on Tuesday afternoon. Her father and sister sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident took place around 1 pm near Kapilamrut Dairy under the jurisdiction of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. According to police, the family was travelling on a two-wheeler when they were taking a U-turn near the dairy. At the time, a container travelling from Katraj towards Kondhwa collided with the two-wheeler.

The two-wheeler was carrying the girl's father and his two daughters, identified as Vaishnavi Naik and Pratibha Naik. Vaishnavi and their father sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Pratibha suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Bharati Hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have taken the container truck and its driver into custody. A case is being registered in connection with the accident, and further investigation is underway.