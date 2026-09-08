Nashik: NMC Ward 7 Secures Third Place Nationally In Swachh Vayu Survekshan, Wins ₹30 Lakh |

Nashik: Under Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026 (Clean Air Survey), Ward No. 7 of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) secured the third position at the national level in the ward-level survey. The achievement was recorded in the category for wards with a population exceeding 30,000, and the ward received a prize of ₹30 lakh. Amravati city also secured third place at the national level in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category.

The awards were presented at the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026 ceremony held at Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi. Dignitaries at the event included Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT); Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management; and Tanmay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, along with other officials.

Success of Nashik’s Ward No. 7

In the ward-level survey, NMC’s Ward No. 7 secured the third position in the category for populations above 30,000, earning a prize of ₹30 lakh. Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sangeeta Nandurkar and other representatives accepted the award.

Amravati city ranks third

Amravati city secured third place at the national level in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category, receiving a prize of ₹25 lakh. Amravati Mayor Shrichand Tejwani and Commissioner Dr Mangesh Gondavale accepted the award.

State-level selection

Ward Nos. 4 and 7 of Pune city and Ward No. 12 of Amravati have been selected for their performance at the state level in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026. The state government will provide necessary funds to these wards for improving air quality and controlling pollution, and will also accord them special recognition.

The effective measures taken by cities in Maharashtra to curb air pollution and improve air quality have received national recognition. The achievement of Ward 7 of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has given a boost to the city’s clean air campaign.