Nashik: 19-Year-Old Woman Questions Village Administration Over Lack Of Basic Amenities |

Dindori: During a Gram Sabha meeting in Malegaon Kazi village in Dindori taluka, 19-year-old Rohini Raut questioned Gram Panchayat officials over the lack of basic amenities. A video of the interaction has gained attention on social media, highlighting the young woman’s concerns.

At the public meeting held on September 2, Raut alleged that the village lacked clean drinking water, proper roads and facilities for women. She said, “Streetlights have been installed, but there is no clean drinking water. The water from borewells is hazardous to health. There are no asphalt or concrete roads, forcing schoolchildren to wade through mud.” She also questioned the utilisation of funds from the 15th Finance Commission and the PESA scheme.

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Sarpanch’s clarification

Village Sarpanch Rachana Gaikwad refuted the allegations, stating that development works are underway. “An incinerator was installed seven years ago but never became operational. Road construction and other works are in progress. The water supply meets cleanliness standards,” she said.

She further alleged that personal motives were behind the criticism, stating that the family had benefited from the Gharkul housing scheme and that the case of former Deputy Sarpanch Phulabai Sitaram Raut’s alleged encroachment on Gaothan land had been reported to the Panchayat Samiti. She also said eviction notices had been issued three times.

Gram Vikas Adhikari’s statement

Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) V D Thail clarified that the meeting held on September 2 was not an official Gram Sabha. “We have informed the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad in writing. This is a deliberate attempt to defame the local administration,” he said.

The Gram Sabha scheduled for August 27 was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

The incident has sparked discussion regarding basic amenities and the functioning of the administration in the village. A video featuring Rohini Raut is receiving a significant response on social media. Although the administration has denied the allegations, citizens are expressing expectations regarding the provision of amenities.