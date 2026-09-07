Nashik: ₹5-Crore Slaughterhouse Tender Cancelled, Mayor Says Funds Will Go Towards Roads, Water Supply | Sourced

Nashik: In a significant decision, Nashik Municipal Corporation Mayor Himgouri Aher-Adke has ordered the immediate cancellation of an e-tender worth approximately ₹5 crore issued for works related to the slaughterhouse and beef market in the Bhadrakali area.

The mayor said the funds would instead be utilised for road repairs, water supply and other essential civic amenities, giving priority to works that directly benefit citizens.

The Municipal Corporation had initiated the e-tender process for proposed works at the slaughterhouse and beef market in Bhadrakali. However, considering the need to address pressing civic issues across the city, the mayor directed the administration to cancel the tender and explore better utilisation of the funds for public-oriented works.

Focus on basic amenities

Several parts of Nashik continue to face issues related to damaged roads, water supply, drainage, sanitation and other basic infrastructure. Against this backdrop, the decision to redirect ₹5 crore towards essential civic works is being viewed as an important move.

The mayor has stressed that citizens’ basic needs will remain the priority and that municipal funds should be utilised effectively for works that provide direct relief to residents.

Roads, water supply likely to get priority

Following cancellation of the tender, the municipal administration is expected to assess areas requiring urgent intervention. Road repairs, improvement of water-supply infrastructure, drainage and sanitation works could receive priority while finalising the revised allocation.

However, details regarding the exact projects, locations and criteria for allocation of the ₹5 crore are yet to be finalised.

Decision triggers discussion

The cancellation of the tender has also sparked discussion within municipal and political circles over the priorities for utilisation of public funds. The decision is likely to bring greater focus on how municipal budgets are allocated and whether expenditure should be directed towards projects with wider public benefits.

The key question now is how the ₹5 crore fund will ultimately be allocated and which civic projects will be taken up on priority.

The mayor’s decision has nevertheless sent a clear message that public amenities and immediate civic requirements will be given priority in the utilisation of municipal funds.

Congress corporator objects

Meanwhile, Congress group leader Sufi Jeen has opposed the mayor’s decision. He said local public representatives should have been taken into confidence before such a decision was made.

“Traders in the Bhadrakali area have been conducting their businesses peacefully and harmoniously. However, the Municipal Corporation’s decision could create livelihood-related problems for these traders. There should be no attempt to unnecessarily politicise the issue,” Jeen said.