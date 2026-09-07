Nashik: 21-Year-Old Killed, Army Soldier Critically Injured As Bullet Crashes Into Jeep | AI

Nashik: Two close friends met with a serious accident while returning home on a motorcycle after watching a movie late at night. In the Shivajinagar area, their speeding Bullet motorcycle collided with a cargo jeep. One youth died in the incident, while the other, who serves in the Army, sustained critical injuries.

On Friday night (September 4), Piyush Vilas More (21), a resident of Satyam Park, Jachaknagar, and his friend Anurag Dubey were returning towards Jachaknagar via Jai Bhavani Road after watching a movie at a mall. Around 2 am, their motorcycle collided with a cargo jeep in the Shivajinagar area. Both sustained severe injuries in the collision. Piyush died on the spot, while Anurag Dubey was admitted to a hospital. Anurag serves in the Army.

Following the collision, both friends were found lying injured on the road. The jeep driver allegedly fled the spot with the vehicle without offering assistance to the injured. Two other friends who were following them spotted the victims and immediately rushed them to hospital. Piyush died during treatment.

Accident captured on CCTV

The accident was captured on CCTV cameras. Piyush was a second-year undergraduate student. A pall of gloom descended on the Jachaknagar area following his death.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the jeep driver. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.