Nashik: ₹17.34 Crore Shri Tryambakraj Replica To Come Up On Gautami Godavari Dam Island Ahead Of Kumbh | AI

Nashik: To boost tourism in the Trimbakeshwar area ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela, a replica of Shri Tryambakraj, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will be constructed on an island in the Gautami Godavari dam reservoir.

Administrative approval of ₹17.34 crore has been granted for the project under the District Annual Plan. The allocation includes ₹9.98 crore for construction of the replica, ₹5.41 crore for area development and ₹1.94 crore for electrical facilities. The funds were sanctioned based on a proposal submitted by the Nashik Irrigation Department. The tender for the project has been issued and work is set to commence soon.

Infrastructure for Kumbh Mela

Thousands of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to visit Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Against this backdrop, emphasis is being placed on creating infrastructure to enhance tourism. The installation of the Shri Tryambakraj replica is expected to further enhance the religious and tourism significance of the area.

District Collector and Member Secretary of the District Planning Committee Ayush Prasad said the project had benefited from the guidance of State Water Resources Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. The district administration is planning various development works to provide quality basic amenities to devotees, tourists and citizens ahead of the Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela 2027.

Boosting tourism and local businesses

The construction of the Shri Tryambakraj replica on the Gautami Godavari dam island is expected to improve tourism facilities in the region. The administration believes that necessary amenities, area development and electrical infrastructure will increase tourist footfall and boost local tourism-related businesses.

It has been stated that the creation of local employment and self-employment opportunities will benefit sectors such as hospitality, transportation, local markets and other related businesses. These facilities are expected to provide long-term support to the religious, cultural and tourism development of the Trimbakeshwar area.

The project is expected to make the Trimbakeshwar area more attractive to tourists and facilitate the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela.