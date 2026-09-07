Nashik: Farmer Prosperity Special Completes 100 Trips, Moves Over 14,000 Tonnes Of Goods | AI

Nashik: The Deolali-Danapur Farmer Prosperity Special Train, a significant achievement for the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway, completed its 100th trip on September 5, 2026. The special train has emerged as a cost-effective and reliable mode of transportation for farmers, traders and businesses to transport agricultural produce and other goods to distant markets across the country.

The special train service was inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 15, 2024. The weekly service operates between Deolali and Danapur every Saturday. The train comprises 10 parcel vans and 10 general-class coaches, with each parcel van having a carrying capacity of 23 tonnes.

More than 14,000 tonnes of goods transported

During its 100 trips, the train transported 14,070.10 tonnes of parcel goods. This included 5,472.50 tonnes of perishable commodities and 8,595.61 tonnes of hard parcels. The parcel transportation generated approximately ₹5.14 crore in revenue for the Railways.

The service also benefited a large number of passengers. So far, 46,727 passengers have travelled on the train, generating approximately ₹1.20 crore in passenger revenue.

Pomegranates, onions, grapes and other agricultural produce transported

The Farmer Prosperity Special Train transported large quantities of agricultural produce and other goods. These included 1,650.69 tonnes of onions, 1,487.12 tonnes of pomegranates, 259.35 tonnes of custard apples, 201.91 tonnes of ginger, 129.85 tonnes of grapes and 119.06 tonnes of lemons.

Other commodities transported included 6,353.24 tonnes of biscuits, chocolates and candies, 574.40 tonnes of Huggies, 569.53 tonnes of plastic bags, 456.96 tonnes of VIP bags, 519.85 tonnes of plastic mats, along with textiles, food products and medicines.

The service also facilitated the transportation of various perishable commodities such as ice fish, okra, betel leaves, guavas, drumsticks, coriander, melons, cauliflower, oranges, mangoes, beans, ber, carrots, mixed fruits and eggs to distant markets.

Beneficial option for farmers and traders

The Deolali-Danapur Farmer Prosperity Special Train has provided farmers, traders and businesses in the Nashik region with a cost-effective and dependable option for transporting agricultural produce to distant markets. Rail transportation makes it easier to move large quantities of goods while helping agricultural producers access wider markets.

The completion of the 100th trip marks an important milestone for the Bhusawal Division and highlights the growing popularity of the parcel-cum-passenger service among farmers and the trading community.

The Bhusawal Division of Central Railway said it continues to make efforts to strengthen parcel and agricultural logistics facilities for farmers, traders, businesses and passengers.