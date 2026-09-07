Nashik: Ambad Industrial Estate To Get 36 Km Of Concrete Roads, ₹16 Crore Approved |

Nashik: After nearly four decades of potholes, dust and poor road conditions, the Ambad Industrial Estate has finally begun receiving concrete roads. The work was launched following sustained efforts by the Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association (AIMA) and local representatives.

The foundation stone for roads from Power House to CG Lucy, Ganga Vihar and Gangamai was laid in the presence of AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, MLA Seema Hiray and other dignitaries.

A total of 36 km of main roads are set to be concreted with an approved fund of ₹16 crore. AIMA has also demanded that the remaining 21 km of internal roads be taken up soon.

Pansare said the improved roads would provide major relief to industries and workers by making transportation easier. He also called for an industrial cluster with modern facilities and sought Kumbh Mela funds for industrial infrastructure development.