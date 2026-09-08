Pune: GRP Constable’s Advice on Smoking, Alcohol Ends in Throat Slashing; 4 Detained

Pune: A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon after he approached a group of youths at the request of one of their mothers and advised them to stay away from smoking, alcohol and other harmful habits near Pune Railway Station.

The constable, Akshay Bambale, suffered a deep throat injury and required six stitches. His condition is stable and he is out of danger, police said. The incident took place between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm on Tuesday near Maldhakka Chowk, behind the railway yard. Four people, including two minors, have been detained in connection with the attack. They are expected to be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Mother had asked constable to counsel children

According to police, the mother of one of the suspects works as a sweeper at the same GRP office and is known to Bambale.

She had reportedly asked the constable to speak to her children and advise them against smoking and consuming alcohol. Acting on her request, Bambale approached the youths and told them to give up such habits.

The intervention allegedly angered the youths.

One of them questioned Bambale about why he had approached them after listening to his mother's instructions. The disagreement soon escalated into an assault, police said.

Santosh Pandhare, Senior Police Inspector of Bundgarden Police Station, said the argument escalated rapidly before the suspects allegedly attacked Bambale with a sharp weapon.

Constable suffers deep throat injury

The attack left Bambale with a deep injury to his throat. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he received six stitches.

Police said he is currently stable and out of danger.

The four suspects were detained following the incident. Two of them are minors. Police are questioning them to establish their individual roles and understand the sequence of events that led to the assault.

An offence has been registered at Bundgarden Police Station.

Police probe claim of valuables being taken

Earlier information had suggested that the suspects fled after allegedly taking Bambale's gold chain and mobile phone.

However, Pandhare said police are still investigating whether the constable's gold ornament or any other valuables were actually stolen during the incident.

Police are also examining the conversation between Bambale and the youths and the circumstances surrounding the mother's request to counsel them.

Further investigation is underway. The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the court.