Pune Railway Police Constable Attacked With Sharp Weapon & Robbed Near Station; 4 Booked | Sourced

Pune: A Railway Police constable was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon near Pune Railway Station after he confronted a group of men over an argument. The suspects allegedly slashed his neck, stabbed him in the chest and fled after stealing his gold chain and mobile phone. The injured constable has been identified as Akshay Bambale.

A case of attempted murder and robbery has been registered against four persons at Bundgarden Police Station. Two of the suspects have been identified as Vicky and Rocky, while the identities of their two alleged associates are yet to be established. According to the complaint, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday near the road in front of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer's office, after Bambale had finished his duty.

Suspects allegedly stopped constable

Police said Vicky and Rocky, who were known to Bambale, were waiting at the spot with two other men. The group allegedly stopped the constable as he was walking along the road.

Vicky allegedly confronted Bambale and asked why he had gone to his mother and told her that he consumed alcohol and ganja.

An argument followed. Bambale reportedly tried to explain that there had been a misunderstanding, but the suspects allegedly became aggressive.

The four men then allegedly threatened him and attacked him.

According to the complaint, two of the suspects held Bambale's hands and legs while Vicky allegedly attacked his neck with a sharp weapon. Rocky allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

Bambale fell to the ground with serious injuries.

Gold chain and mobile phone allegedly stolen

The suspects allegedly took advantage of the situation and removed a gold chain from Bambale's neck. They also allegedly took his mobile phone before fleeing from the spot.

Bambale was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be out of danger.

The case was registered on the basis of Bambale's complaint.

Police teams launch search

Bundgarden Police have launched a search for the four suspects. Police teams have been deployed to trace them, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concern as the victim is a police personnel who was attacked near a police office after completing his duty.

The incident also comes amid repeated concerns over attacks involving sharp weapons such as koytas in Pune.

Police are yet to provide further details about the identities of the two unidentified suspects and whether any arrests have been made.