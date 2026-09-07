Dahi Handi Crackdown: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seize 16 Sound Systems Over Noise Violations

Dahi Handi Crackdown: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seize 16 Dolby Sound Systems Over Noise Violations | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police seized 16 sound systems during Dahi Handi celebrations after finding them operating above permissible noise limits, officials said. The action was taken on Sep 5 across 11 police station jurisdictions under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

Police said the operation was carried out to maintain public peace and law and order during the festival. Speakers, amplifiers, mixers and other equipment connected to the sound systems were seized. Legal action has also been initiated against those responsible for the violations.

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Action across 11 police stations

The highest number of actions were reported from Nigdi, where four sound systems were seized. Police also took action against three systems in Bavdhan.

One system each was seized in Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Hinjawadi, Wakad, Kalewadi, Bhosari, Dighi and Chakan South.

Police said the sound systems were found being played at levels exceeding the permitted limits during the celebrations.

The action followed directions issued to police stations by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Chaubey, Joint Police Commissioner Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Sarang Awad and Additional Police Commissioner (Regional Division) Basavaraj Teli.

The senior officers had directed police to take action against festival committees and DJ operators who violated noise pollution rules.

Police warn DJ operators of strict action

Police said the action was aimed at preventing excessive noise and ensuring that public celebrations do not disturb residents or affect public order.

The administration has appealed to organisers and citizens to use loudspeakers and sound systems within the permitted limits.

Officials said strict legal action will continue against those violating the rules.

A DJ system is not illegal by itself. The rules regulate the use of loudspeakers and public-address systems, including the permitted noise levels and operating hours.

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, loudspeakers and public-address systems require written permission. They generally cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am, subject to limited exemptions allowed by the state for specified cultural, religious or festive occasions.

The permitted noise level also varies according to the area. Residential areas, for instance, have lower limits than industrial areas.

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Action comes amid wider noise pollution concerns

The Pimpri-Chinchwad action comes as authorities across Pune have stepped up enforcement against high-decibel music during festivals.

Pune Police reportedly monitored around 1,100 locations with decibel meters during Dahi Handi celebrations and warned that cases would be registered where sound levels exceeded permissible limits.

Noise pollution has also emerged as a wider civic concern in the city. Pune Police reportedly received around 15,000 noise pollution complaints between January and August this year, with many linked to loudspeakers and DJs during festivals and public celebrations.

The latest action in Pimpri-Chinchwad adds to the growing enforcement against high-volume sound systems and comes amid an ongoing public debate over the use of sound systems during festivals.

Police have urged organisers to celebrate within the prescribed limits and warned that violations will invite legal action.