Pune: Symbiosis Skills And Professional University Celebrates Saraswati Puja

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University celebrated Saraswati Pujan at the Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning campus in Model Colony on Saturday.

The Honorable Chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Dr SB Mujumdar, and Pro-Chancellor, Dr Swati Mujumdar, led the Saraswati Puja with the active participation of faculty, teachers, and non-academic staff at Symbiosis Institute.

On this day, students from Symbiosis Skills University and Symbiosis Junior College recited Devi Stotra and performed a dance.

In attendance for this auspicious occasion were the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Suresh Gosavi; the former Vice-Chancellor of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, RS Mali; Air Marshal (Retd.) Bhushan Gokhale; and Usha Kakade from the Gravitus Foundation.