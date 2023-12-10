Pune: Suryadatta's 'Pharmacon' Focuses On Industry Collaboration And Quality Education |

Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, emphasised the crucial role pharmacists play as alternative healthcare providers.

Speaking at the inauguration of Suryadatta College of Pharmacy Healthcare and Research (SCPHR), Deshpande stressed the need for collaboration between the pharmaceutical and pharmacist communities to ensure access to affordable medicines. He expressed confidence that the SCPHR would contribute to creating skilled manpower for the pharmaceutical sector.

Deshpande inaugurated SCPHR and 'Suryadatta Global Pharmacon 2023' and received the 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari Global Icon Award-2023' for his notable contributions to the pharmacy field. Dr Chandrakanta Kokate, former President of Pharmacy Council of India, and others were also honoured with awards during the event.

Where there is shortage of doctors, pharmacists come to rescue

Highlighting the significance of pharmacists, Deshpande said, "During COVID-19, doctors and pharmacists were working on the frontline. Even in rural areas, where there is a shortage of doctors, pharmacists come to the rescue." He encouraged students to focus on job creation and entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr Chandrakant Kokate commended the launch of SCPHR and emphasised its role in generating quality manpower for the pharmaceutical sector.

"Pharmacon will be an annual event, fostering collaboration among institutions. Experts, entrepreneurs, pharma students, and teachers will participate, providing an opportunity for interaction with industry leaders, showcasing cutting-edge facilities and drug manufacturing demonstrations. Suryadatta College of Pharmacy, Healthcare, and Research strives to deliver quality education to meet the rising aspirations of those pursuing a career in pharmacy," highlighted Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya.