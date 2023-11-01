 Pune: Suryadatta Education Foundation Students Excel In Under-19 District Sports Tournament
Pune: Suryadatta Education Foundation Students Excel In Under-19 District Sports Tournament

Suryadatta students demonstrated their prowess in three sports: table tennis, chess, and swimming

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
The students of Suryadatta Education Foundation have achieved remarkable success in the Under-19 District Sports Tournament, a collaborative effort between the District Sports Officer's Office and the Education Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The tournament was recently held at the Symbiosis School Ground on Prabhat Road.

Suryadatta students demonstrated their prowess in three sports: table tennis, chess, and swimming. Vanya Kshatriya, Yashshree Sable, and Harshita Amrutkar secured silver medals in table tennis, while Aditi Vhaval clinched the gold medal in chess, and Soumya Daundagaval earned a silver medal in swimming (breaststroke).

Dilpreet Kaur, the sports coordinator of Suryadutta Sports and Fitness Academy, provided valuable guidance to the students.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordia, Founder and President of Suryadutta Education Foundation, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the medal winners, saying, "The success achieved by the students of Suryadutta in the district-level sports tournament is a matter of pride. This success reflects the all-round development of our students, emphasising not only academic activities but also the cultivation of sports skills. Through the Suryadutta Sports and Fitness Academy, our students are encouraged and guided in various sports."

