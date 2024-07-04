Pune: Supriya Sule Targets PM Modi Over Manipur Violence; Calls for 100% Peace | Video Screengrab

NCP-SCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in Pune on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Rajya Sabha about the efforts being made to normalise the situation in Manipur and said that they are still not satisfied with the efforts unless there is 100 per cent peace in the violence-hit state.

"We are still not satisfied unless there is 100% peace. Women are crying, children are devastated, family are distraught. How can you have peace of mind? Is Manipur not a part of India? Why is Manipur being ignored?" the NCP-SCP leader said.

We would be delighted if...: Sule

When asked about whether PM Modi should visit Manipur or not, Sule said, "We would be delighted if PM Modi goes to Manipur. We are sending a signal that we are serious and committed to Manipur because it is a part of India. How can you ignore a state?"

The NCP-SCP leader also attacked the central government over former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest asserting that it's sad that for "selfish reasons of elections and votes injustice has been done to the people of the country."

"I am really happy that Hemant Soren is out of jail. Now, we are waiting for his oath and also waiting for Arvind Kejriwal to come out. Two CMs in this country are jailed for what with no data, misuse of power. It's really sad that for selfish reasons of elections and votes, they have done injustice to the people of the country, especially with those on such constitutional posts," she said.

Meanwhile, Sule, also criticised the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women, calling it nothing but a "jumla" (gimmick) announced and implemented just months ahead of the assembly elections.