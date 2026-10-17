Pune: Supriya Sule Questions 'Two Sets Of Laws' For Protests In Delhi & Maharashtra

Supriya Sule Questions 'Two Sets Of Laws' For Protests In Delhi And Maharashtra, Targets Government Over Drought Relief | FPJ

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday questioned the Centre and the Maharashtra Government over their differing approaches to permitting protests in Delhi and Maharashtra, alleging that the authorities were exercising control over the police and law-and-order machinery.

Referring to the ongoing agitation by CJP and youngsters, she questioned why protesters faced different rules in the national capital and Maharashtra, alleging that there was more to the government's actions than met the eye.

Different rules for protests

"If protests are being permitted in Maharashtra, why is permission for the Tiranga protest being denied in Delhi? How can a double-engine government have two different laws? Why are there different rules for those who want to protest in this country?" Sule asked, adding, "Dal mein kuch kala hai" (there is something fishy).

Speaking in Pune, Sule also criticised the government's handling of drought-related concerns, questioned electoral transparency and called for stronger action against superstition.

Welcoming the permission granted to CJP to hold its agitation in Pune on Saturday, Sule said peaceful protests should be treated consistently across the country. She pointed out that demonstrations had historically been held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and questioned the restrictions imposed on the Tiranga agitation there.

"I do not know whether there is internal politics behind this, but the government must explain why different rules are being applied," she said.

Government must stand by drought-hit farmers

On the drought situation, Sule said political differences should not come in the way of assistance to farmers. She referred to the Centre's PM-KISAN scheme and Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, arguing that eligible farmers should have received the assistance due to them.

"Politics over drought is not appropriate. We will stand with farmers working in the black soil," Sule said.

Referring to a letter written by Sharad Pawar seeking assistance for farmers based on the ground situation, Sule said the demand had not received adequate consideration.

Accusing the government of ignoring farmers' distress, she said, "The government does not value farmers' tears."

Questions over electoral transparency

Sule also raised concerns over the Election Commission's functioning and voter numbers in her constituency. Citing Khadakwasla, she claimed that the electorate had declined from five lakh to 2.5 lakh and demanded an explanation.

"I have won the election, but still investigate the matter. I do not want to pass by copying," she said, calling for transparency in electoral processes.

She further alleged that decisions by the Election Commission had first affected her party and subsequently affected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sule said she was willing to discuss the issue and argued that constitutional rights granted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should not be taken away.

Calls for action against superstition

Referring to incidents involving alleged superstition in Kolhapur, Sule urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement the state's anti-superstition law effectively.

"The state's legacy of social reformers Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar should guide public policy," she said.

On action by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she welcomed enforcement against food adulteration but cautioned against action driven by personal considerations.

Sule also said her family would not celebrate Diwali this year following the death of Ajit Pawar, adding that the drought situation had left many farmers without the means to celebrate the festival.