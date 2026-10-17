Pune FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹38.10 Lakh, Suspends Nine Licences; 29 FIRs, 25 Arrests In Banned Products Drive | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, seized food products worth Rs38,10,312 from 14 establishments during a special festive-season drive targeting food items consumed during fasting, following suspicions of adulteration and violations of labelling requirements.

The administration also suspended the licences of nine hotels, restaurants, bakeries and other establishments following inspections carried out on Oct 14 and 15 as part of the Maharashtra Government's 'Safe Food, Safe Drug Safe Maharashtra' campaign, under the supervision of Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Fasting food products seized from 14 establishments

The inspections covered establishments dealing in fasting foods, including sabudana, rajgira, bhagar, groundnut products, edible oils, wafers and other packaged food items.

Among the establishments inspected in Pune district were M/s Bhansali Udyog at Market Yard, M/s Uttam Trading Company at Gultekadi, M/s Rajesh Enterprises at Market Yard, M/s Khandelwal Food Products at Wadgaon Budruk, M/s Parmar Foods at Dhayari, M/s Jaylaxmi Snacks LLP at Canal Road, Dhayari, M/s Pooja Sales Corporation at Market Yard, M/s Bhansali Trading Company at Gultekadi and M/s RS Foods, associated with Sanil Hunnur, at Pansare Nagar, Yewalewadi.

The FDA also took action against M/s Yashraj Food Processing at Wadgaon Khurd and M/s Jaishri Purohit Foods at Uruli Devachi. The press note further mentions M/s Neighborhood Net LLP (Jumboking) in Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur district, M/s Deva Oil Depot in Raviwar Peth, Satara, and M/s Powerpec Cold Pressed Edible Oil in Sangli district.

The seized products included rajgira, sabudana, nylon sabudana, sago, rice, jaggery, bhagar, rajgira ladoo, rajgira special vadi, refined palmolein oil, potato chiwada, Navaratan mix, groundnut oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil and cold-pressed edible oils. The FDA said the stocks were seized after suspected adulteration, misleading declarations or labelling deficiencies were detected.

Nine establishments face licence suspension

In a separate enforcement action, the FDA suspended the licences of nine establishments after inspections reportedly found major violations of food safety standards and unhygienic conditions.

The establishments named by the FDA include Hindi Swarajya Special Tupatil Sabudana Vada on Jungli Maharaj Road in Pune; Yaseen Food Center in Wagholi; Jubilant Foodworks Limited (Domino's Pizza) near KEM Hospital in Pune and its outlet in Sarnobatwadi, Kolhapur; Neighborhood Net LLP (Jumboking) in Ichalkaranji; Blinkit Commerce Private Limited in Karad; Divekar Bakers in Karad; Swami Samarth Dudh Sankalan va Shitkaran Kendra in Karkamb, Pandharpur; and Sanket Traders in Akkalkot, Solapur.

Banned food products: 29 FIRs, 25 arrested

Separately, the FDA conducted raids at 22 establishments in connection with prohibited food products between Oct 1 and 15. The department seized banned gutkha, paan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs11,15,440.

The crackdown also resulted in 29 First Information Reports (FIRs), the sealing of 13 establishments and the seizure of two vehicles valued at Rs1.10 lakh. A total of 25 people were arrested in connection with the action.