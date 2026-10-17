FPJ Ground Check: Rapido Continues Bike Taxi Rides In Pune Despite Collector's Order; FIR Registered Against Company | FPJ

Pune: Despite Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi's directive to immediately halt its two-wheeler aggregator services until the required government and Regional Transport Office (RTO) licences are obtained, Rapido continued ferrying passengers in parts of the city on Friday night.

A ground check by The Free Press Journal after Dandiya celebrations found bike taxi riders accepting passengers.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, one Rapido rider said, "I work at a company and take Rapido rides after my working hours, as it helps me financially. I know there is no government licence yet and the collector has ordered the service to be halted. But when the app provides us with an opportunity to earn extra money and meet our daily expenses, it helps a lot."

He added, "Whenever the app stops the service, I will also stop. Until then, it helps me cover my expenses and supports me financially. I take three to four rides a day, which brings me around Rs800."

The collector had warned that legal action would follow if the company continued operating without authorisation.

Dudi issued the directive during a meeting with cab and autorickshaw aggregators after drivers complained of alleged violations of existing regulations. He clarified that the meeting was intended to enforce existing rules rather than announce a new policy.

FIR registered under seven legal provisions

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Vishrantwadi Police Station on Oct 16, 2026, at 11.11 pm, police registered a case against Rapido's operator, identified in the document as Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, over allegations of operating bike taxis without the required authorisation.

The FIR lists Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 66, 93, 192A, 193 and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Section 66(3) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Prasad Govind Shukre, a Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Pune Regional Transport Office, filed the complaint. The FIR states that the alleged offence occurred between 6.50 pm and 8 pm on Oct 16 in the Kamshet-Yewalewadi area of Pune, as recorded in the complaint.

According to the complaint, the company allegedly facilitated passenger transport through its app using motorcycles without the required permits or authorisation. The complaint refers to provisions governing the use of vehicles without permits and other alleged violations under motor vehicle regulations. Inspector Sampatrao Sahebrao Raut has been assigned to investigate the case.