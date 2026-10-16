Pimpri-Chinchwad: 3 Arrested Within 8 Hours For Tying Up 60-Year-Old Woman, Stealing ₹53.7 Lakh In Talawade |

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Chikhali police arrested three men within eight hours of an armed robbery at the home of a 60-year-old woman in Talawade and recovered the stolen valuables worth around ₹57.87 lakh, police said on Friday.

The accused allegedly broke into Bharati Maruti Bhalekar’s house in the Jyotiba Nagar area of Talawade between 1 am and 1.15 am on October 13. They tied her hands and legs, covered her face with a saree, assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before fleeing with gold jewellery, cash and other valuables worth ₹53.70 lakh.

The stolen property included 68 tolas of gold jewellery worth ₹48.25 lakh, ₹5 lakh in cash, three pairs of silver anklets, a mobile phone and a wristwatch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Shweta Khedkar said the police traced the suspects by examining more than 70 CCTV cameras across the city and using technical investigation and confidential information.

The police identified the first suspect as Anarullah Mazharullah Chaudhary, 36, from Chikhali. Following that, they traced and arrested the other two accused, Abdul Rahim Majid Momin, 39, and Samiullah Azmatullah Khan, 32, from the Mumbra region near Mumbai.

Police Recover Gold, Weapons & Motorcycle

Police said they recovered around 73 tolas of gold jewellery worth ₹57.87 lakh, three pairs of silver anklets, the motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery and the weapons used in the crime.

The total gold recovered was higher than the 68 tolas reported stolen by the complainant. Police said the seized valuables accounted for the entire stolen property involved in the case.

The investigation began after the complaint was registered at the Chikhali police station on October 13. Police teams examined CCTV footage to trace the suspects’ movements. Investigators identified a location in Kudalwadi where the available CCTV trail ended and used other leads to identify the alleged perpetrators.

According to the police press note, the three accused confessed to the crime during questioning. Further investigation is underway.

Woman Was Asleep When Accused Entered House

According to the complaint, the woman had locked the hall door and was sleeping in her bedroom when the three men allegedly broke into the house.

They sat on her, tied her hands and legs and covered her face with sarees. They then assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before taking away the valuables.

Chikhali police registered a case under Sections 126(2), 311, 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provisions relate to wrongful restraint, robbery or related aggravated offences, house-trespass and common intention.

DCP Khedkar credited the Chikhali police station’s crime detection team and other personnel for solving the case. The police are continuing their investigation into the robbery.