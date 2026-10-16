Thane Murder Shocker: 2 Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Killing 17-Year-Old Classmate Over Gold Chain | File Pic

Thane, October 16, 2026: In a tragic case of betrayal among close friends, the Kasarvadavali Police have solved the harrowing murder of a 17-year-old boy from Azad Nagar, Thane (West), leading to the apprehension of two minors.

The victim, identified as the minor son of Chandrakant Sadashiv Kamble, went missing on the evening of September 24, 2026, after leaving his home at around 7:00 PM. When he failed to return, his family filed a missing person report at the Kasarvadavali Police Station on September 25. A case of kidnapping was initially registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A web of deception

During the initial probe, one of the victim's Class 10 classmates and close friends attempted to mislead both the family and investigators. He claimed that at around 8:15 PM on September 24, he had spotted the victim riding away toward Ghodbunder Road on a white Honda Activa scooter alongside an unknown boy.

Taking the lead seriously, senior officers scanned footage from over 80 to 90 CCTV cameras around Brahmand Circle and adjacent areas. However, the footage failed to corroborate the friend's account.

Investigators noticed the classmate displaying feigned grief and exaggerated concern, deliberately steering attention away from himself. Call Detail Records (CDR), technical analysis, and cell tower data ultimately revealed glaring inconsistencies in his claims. Upon detailed re-interrogation on October 15, 2026, the suspect broke down and confessed to the crime, uncovering a pre-planned conspiracy executed with another mutual friend.

Motive and the gruesome crime

According to police officers, the two minor suspects—both classmates of the victim up to Class 10—conspired to rob him of his gold neck chain. One suspect needed money to host a birthday party, while the other wanted funds to purchase a motorcycle.

On the night of September 24, between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM, the duo lured the victim into a secluded, densely wooded area near Brahmand Phase 02 under the pretence of sharing a cigarette. Once inside the thicket, they ambushed him, repeatedly stabbing him with a knife and crushing him with a heavy stone to ensure his death.

To conceal the crime and destroy evidence, the perpetrators returned to the spot the following day, poured petrol over the body, and set it on fire. In an effort to derail police tracking, they smashed the victim's mobile phone and discarded it onto a passing public bus.

Police recovery and official statement

Following the confession, police teams, with assistance from the Fire Brigade, cleared the dense foliage at the site and recovered the partially burnt remains of the victim. Mobile forensics units were deployed to gather physical evidence. The charges have now been updated to include murder and destruction of evidence under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Commenting on the breakthrough in the case, official officers stated: "This was an extremely sensitive and complex case where the perpetrators actively tried to misdirect the investigation through emotional drama and false leads. Through meticulous technical analysis, CCTV verification, and dedicated fieldwork under senior leadership, our team successfully uncovered the truth and ensured justice for the victim's grieving family."

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Senior officers lead investigation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint CP Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional CP Ashok Dudhe, DCP Prashant Kadam (Zone 05), and ACP Mamata D'Souza. The core investigative team was led by Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar and Assistant Police Inspector Amol Kolekar, alongside officers Priyatama Muthe, Sunil Khirsagar, Rupesh Jadhav, Manish Pote, and supporting police staff.

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