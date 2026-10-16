Mumbra On Edge After Attack Outside AIMIM Office; Were Prior Threat Warnings Ignored? | File Pic

Thane, October 16, 2026: Tension prevailed in Mumbra following an attack outside the office of AIMIM Corporator and Mumbra Unit President, Saif Pathan. The incident has triggered sharp reactions and raised serious questions regarding police vigilance, as prior warnings about a potential attack had already been officially submitted to law enforcement.

Prior police complaint and warnings

Prior to the violent assault, AIMIM leader Saif Pathan, along with local leader Najeeb Mulla, had formally approached the Mumbra Police Station to lodge an official complaint. They alerted the authorities about specific death threats and a criminal conspiracy involving an impending attack targeting them. In their complaint, they urged the police to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation, warning of threats to their life and safety.

Armed attack outside Pathan's office

Despite the prior formal complaint, an attack unfolded outside Saif Pathan's office premises. A group of armed individuals wielding sharp weapons, including swords and knives, barged near the site and targeted party workers present, causing panic in the locality before fleeing. CCTV footage capturing the attack quickly circulated on social media, prompting local residents and supporters to gather in protest.

Read Also Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Alleged Remarks Against CJI

Serious questions over police vigilance

The sequence of events has brought local law enforcement under intense scrutiny:

Failure of Preventive Action: Why was swift preventive action or adequate security not deployed after a formal complaint warning of an attack was submitted?

Intelligence & Vigilance Deficit: How were armed assailants able to carry out a brazen attack in broad daylight despite prior alerts?

Call for Accountability: Local representatives and community leaders are now demanding a high-level inquiry into the security lapse and the immediate arrest of the conspirators and attackers.

Also Watch:

Police register case, increase security

Police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects and stated that an active investigation is underway. Additional police personnel have been deployed across Mumbra to maintain law and order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/