Pune: Shankar Mahadevan Academy Signs MoU With Bharati Vidyapeeth; Online Certificate Courses In Music To Be Launched | Sourced

Pune: Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) to jointly launch online certificate courses in music. The collaboration brings together Shankar Mahadevan's artistic vision and the academic heritage of Bharati Vidyapeeth's School of Performing Arts, taking music education beyond traditional classrooms.

The partnership will give school students, college students and music enthusiasts an opportunity to learn various genres of Indian music online. Eligible students will also have the opportunity to earn two academic credits according to university rules, making music education accessible and academically rewarding.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a joint certificate bearing the signatures of representatives of Shankar Mahadevan Academy and Bharati Vidyapeeth. Sridhar Ranganathan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shankar Mahadevan Academy, expressed delight over the partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Mahadevan, a composer, singer, music director and co-founder of the academy, will serve as a member of the Advisory Board of the Bharati Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts. In this role, he will share his experience, knowledge and vision with teachers and students to further strengthen the institution's artistic development.

During the MoU signing ceremony, participants discussed various possibilities for strengthening music education.

The event was attended by Mahadevan; Dr Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences; Sharangdhar Sathe, Director of the Bharati Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts; Dr Pravin Kaslikar, Head of the Music Department; and Dr Shravan Kadvekar, Director of the BVDU Management Institute.