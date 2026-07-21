Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration - VIDEO

Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration. |

Pune: A sub-registrar was brutally beaten in Pune after he refused to register a document due to incomplete paperwork. The alleged assault took place inside the officer's office in Ambegaon.

The visuals of the assault have gone viral on the internet. The footage shows a few men attacking the sub-registrar and beating him mercilessly. The shocking incident took place on Friday evening.

Pune - In a shocking incident, a sub-registrar was brutally assaulted inside his office in Ambegaon, Pune, after he refused to register a document due to incomplete paperwork.The attack took place on Friday evening at the Ambegaon Sub-Registrar’s office. According to police, a… pic.twitter.com/Le9Pugxo2N — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 21, 2026

Assault over incomplete documents

According to police, a lawyer, his brother and another person arrived at the registrar's office to get a document registered. However, when the officer informed them that important papers were missing and the document could not be registered without completing the required procedure, the trio allegedly began assaulting the officer.

The captured visuals show the trio beating the officer with a stick and kicking him repeatedly. Meanwhile, people who gathered after witnessing the incident intervened, separated the trio and calmed the situation.

Officer hospitalised

The registrar, identified as Ravindra Koli, is a senior clerk and has been serving as the in-charge Joint Deputy Registrar at the Joint Deputy Registrar's Office in Ambegaon for the past month. Following the altercation, which escalated into a physical assault, Koli was admitted to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident, reported Divya Marathi.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the assault, police officials immediately rushed to the spot to inspect the situation and a case has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is underway.