 Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration - VIDEO
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Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration - VIDEO

A sub-registrar was allegedly assaulted inside his office in Pune's Ambegaon after refusing to register a document due to incomplete paperwork, police said. The officer sustained injuries and was hospitalised, while a video of the attack went viral. Police have registered a case

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration - VIDEO
Pune: Sub-Registrar Brutally Assaulted Inside Office After Refusing Document Registration. |

Pune: A sub-registrar was brutally beaten in Pune after he refused to register a document due to incomplete paperwork. The alleged assault took place inside the officer's office in Ambegaon.

The visuals of the assault have gone viral on the internet. The footage shows a few men attacking the sub-registrar and beating him mercilessly. The shocking incident took place on Friday evening.

Assault over incomplete documents

According to police, a lawyer, his brother and another person arrived at the registrar's office to get a document registered. However, when the officer informed them that important papers were missing and the document could not be registered without completing the required procedure, the trio allegedly began assaulting the officer.

The captured visuals show the trio beating the officer with a stick and kicking him repeatedly. Meanwhile, people who gathered after witnessing the incident intervened, separated the trio and calmed the situation.

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Officer hospitalised

The registrar, identified as Ravindra Koli, is a senior clerk and has been serving as the in-charge Joint Deputy Registrar at the Joint Deputy Registrar's Office in Ambegaon for the past month. Following the altercation, which escalated into a physical assault, Koli was admitted to hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident, reported Divya Marathi.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the assault, police officials immediately rushed to the spot to inspect the situation and a case has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

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