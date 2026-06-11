Pune: Students, Parents And Corporate Professionals Rally Behind CJP Protest, Demand Education Reforms And Accountability | Sourced

Pune: The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Pune on Thursday witnessed strong participation from students, parents and working professionals, with hundreds gathering to voice concerns over issues related to education, examinations and employment. Protesters carried placards, raised slogans and expressed support for reforms, turning the event into a broader platform for public grievances.

While students formed the core of the gathering, many parents, particularly mothers, were also seen standing alongside them. Several participants described the protest as the beginning of a larger youth-led movement aimed at bringing meaningful changes to the country’s education system.

Among them was Sumedha, a mother who attended the protest carrying a placard that read, “Pune Baddies Against Education Minister.” Speaking to the Free Press Journal, she said she had come to support her daughter and students and their demands.

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“This is a good step. If the Education Minister cannot take responsibility for the problems students are facing, then he should resign from his post. We have to keep trying until we get results. If a platform like this is being created for students, it is important that people support it and I do not think that this is a Political movement. It is made for the citizens,” she said.

Expressing optimism about the movement, a parent added, “This is just the beginning. Young people across India are coming together to demand change. I am hopeful that this movement will continue and bring real reforms. I will continue to support it.”

The protest also drew support from professionals working in the corporate sector, some of whom used the gathering to highlight workplace issues. One participant told the Free Press Journal that concerns faced by employees were also growing and deserved attention.

“Corporate cruelty is increasing day by day. As we are standing in support of students today, issues affecting employees should also be discussed. There are problems such as sudden terminations, workplace harassment, salary-related concerns and the difficulties women face in offices. Nobody is listening to these concerns,” he said.

The participant further demanded accountability from authorities, saying that workers’ issues were often ignored despite affecting thousands of people across the country.

Students at the protest were seen carrying their own lists of demands and proposals for reform. One of them, Shivam Agarwal, a software developer, prepared a personal manifesto outlining changes he believes should be considered by policymakers.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Agarwal called for major improvements in government schools. “Government schools should not only provide regular education but also prepare students for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and other entrance tests. Students from all backgrounds should have access to quality preparation,” he said.

He also proposed that at least two well-equipped schools should be established in every tehsil to improve educational access in rural and semi-urban areas.

Highlighting the financial burden of competitive examinations, Agarwal said the rising cost of coaching, study materials and exam preparation was placing many students at a disadvantage.

“The average Indian family earns around ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh annually. If the cost of preparing for competitive exams reaches similar levels, how can interested and talented students afford to pursue their goals? Education should not become inaccessible because of financial constraints,” he said.

As slogans echoed through the protest venue, participants repeatedly stressed that their demands extended beyond a single issue and reflected broader concerns about education, employment and accountability. Many expressed hope that the movement would continue to grow and push policymakers to address the challenges faced by students and working professionals alike.