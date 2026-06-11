Pune: PMRDA Throws Up Hands Ahead Of Monsoon, Says ‘Don’t Blame Us Alone If Hinjawadi Floods Again’ | Representational Images Of Hinjawadi Rains In 2025

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pre-monsoon works are currently going on across the Pune district by the relevant local civic bodies. Just like that, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is doing its work too. Some parts of Hinjawadi IT Park fall under the authority. Every year, rainwater clogging is experienced in Hinjawadi and the surrounding areas

However, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari has raised his hands, saying that if water clogging happens this year, the authority won't be solely responsible for it.

‘Multiple Agencies Operate In Hinjawadi’

Speaking to the press recently, Dr Chaudhari explained that multiple government agencies like PMRDA, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), local Gram Panchayats, Pune Zilla Parishad, and the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) operate in the Hinjawadi IT Park area.

During the heavy rains in June last year, large-scale waterlogging occurred in the Hinjawadi area. No agency showed readiness to accept responsibility for it. Instead, they passed the buck to one another and washed their hands of the issue. A similar situation is being witnessed this year as well. PMRDA Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari has shrugged off responsibility by saying, 'If water accumulates in Hinjawadi this year, it is not the sole responsibility of PMRDA. We have done our work.'

Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said, “A large area in Hinjawadi is with MIDC. PMRDA is working as a coordinating agency. All works within the jurisdiction of PMRDA have been completed. If waterlogging occurs again in Hinjawadi this year, the reasons will have to be found, and it will have to be identified whose jurisdiction failed to complete the work. I will visit the Hinjawadi area to take an actual review of whether the pre-monsoon works have been done properly or not.”

Last Year Rains In Hinjawadi…

Every year during the monsoon, waterlogging occurs in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi. However, during the rains on June 7 and 22 last year, Hinjawadi literally felt like a water park. A flood-like situation was created as water accumulated on the roads.

It was diagnosed that this situation arose due to the blocking of natural streams and nullahs by encroachments and the failure of the drainage system. It was also exposed at this time that the concerned agencies had not carried out the work properly before the monsoon.

Since multiple agencies work in the same area, the responsibility to coordinate among them was given to the Pune divisional commissioner. However, no information has come to light regarding planning and operations at the Divisional Commissioner's level. Since Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari also did not mention this during his talk, questions have been raised about the Divisional Commissioner's role as a coordinator.

125 Crore Action Plan

According to available reports, MIDC has prepared a project plan worth a whopping Rs 125 crore to find a long-term solution to this flood situation. According to this plan, work will be done in two phases. A 17.5-kilometre-long stormwater drainage network will be set up in the IT Park. In places where waterlogging occurs on a large scale, such as the roads from Wipro Circle to SEZ Circle, concrete underground drains will be built.

Because of this, instead of accumulating on the road, the water will flow directly through these drains and meet the river further ahead. Water streams coming down from the hill slopes have been blocked at some places. Independent natural drains will be built at those spots so that this water reaches the river directly.

Review By Late Ajit Pawar…

The late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took serious note of the water park situation in Hinjawadi. He also constantly held meetings with the concerned agencies to improve the transport system in Hinjawadi. He visited the Hinjawadi IT Park and inspected the actual ground situation. During this inspection, he emphasised the widening of roads.

At this time, local political leaders pointed out to Ajit Pawar that people from their own party were suffering losses due to the road widening. However, without giving any quarter to that, he had ordered the administration to work immediately. After his demise, it seems that very few reviews of this matter have been taken at the political level.

Residents and IT employees have reminded the authorities again and again about the issues they face each monsoon. But the blame game has raised serious questions against all the authorities in the Hinjawadi area.