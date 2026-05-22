Pune: First Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging In Kondhwa, Raises Questions Over PMC’s Monsoon Preparedness | Sourced

Pune: The season’s first spell of heavy rain has once again exposed the poor monsoon preparedness of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with waterlogging, slippery roads and traffic congestion reported from several parts of the city on Friday.

Heavy water accumulation was seen near Jyoti Hotel Chowk in Kondhwa, where commuters struggled to move through flooded roads. However, the problem was not limited to Kondhwa alone. Similar situations were reported from other low-lying areas of Pune, where rainwater quickly collected on roads soon after the showers began.

Residents said waterlogging has become a common problem every monsoon. Motorists often find it difficult to judge the condition of roads hidden under rainwater, increasing the risk of accidents and vehicle damage. Traffic movement slowed down in many areas as vehicles moved cautiously through waterlogged stretches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rain also made several roads slippery, leading to trouble for two-wheeler riders. In some places, bikers reportedly skidded and fell while trying to navigate wet and muddy roads. Commuters said potholes, uneven road surfaces and poor drainage systems make travel dangerous during rainfall.

Many citizens questioned the civic body’s monsoon preparations, saying the same issues return every year despite repeated complaints. Residents have demanded immediate action to improve drainage systems, repair damaged roads, and clear blocked water channels before the monsoon intensifies further.

With the IMD predicting more rainfall in the coming days, commuters fear the situation may worsen if preventive measures are not taken quickly.