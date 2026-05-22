Over 10,000 Trees Cut In Pune In 4 Years; Replantation Status Unclear | File Photo

Rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development in Pune have led to large-scale tree felling across the city. According to information presented in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting, as many as 10,389 trees were felled within PMC limits over the last four years for various government and private projects.

The trees were reportedly cut for projects such as metro work, flyovers, road widening and toll plaza construction. As per regulations, authorities and developers are required to replant trees in compensation for those removed. In these cases, replantation of 6,665 trees had been made mandatory.

However, the civic administration does not have clear records on whether the trees were actually replanted or whether the saplings survived after planting.

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The issue came to light through a written query raised by corporator Devendra Wadke in the PMC general body meeting. The response revealed that although replantation is compulsory, monitoring and verification of the process remain weak.

Environmentalists have repeatedly raised concerns over the declining green cover in Pune, especially as old trees continue to be removed for infrastructure expansion. Experts say geo-tagging and regular inspection of replanted trees are necessary to ensure accountability, but implementation appears to be lacking.

According to the civic administration, a separate ‘Tree Authority’ was established in PMC following an order issued on February 3, 2018. Later, from April 16, 2018, the work of the authority was handed over to regional ward offices. At present, the responsibility is handled under the jurisdiction of Assistant Commissioners and Tree Officers.

Data submitted by regional offices further showed that construction projects alone accounted for the felling of 8,674 trees during the last four years. Developers were directed to plant 6,321 trees in return. However, PMC does not have complete information regarding the actual plantation or survival rate of these trees.